Rohit Roy Pens Heartfelt Note For Wife Manasi: She's My World

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Rohit Bose Roy melted hearts as he expressed his love and affection for his wife, Manasi Joshi Roy on Valentine's Day, calling her his entire world.

The couple had tied the knot in June 1999, and have one daughter named Kiara.

The 'LOC Kargil' fame actor took to his Instagram account and shared a happy click with Manasi. The photograph shows the 'Saaya' actress wearing a short white dress, with blue embroidery on it. While Rohit is wearing a white tee shirt and neon coloured shorts.

The two are holding onto each other, posing against the backdrop of a swimming pool.

Rohit penned a long note for his ladylove: "She's a mother, she's a daughter... She's an old soul. She's a child... She's a partner, she's a friend, she's my rock, she's everything rolled into one... She's my world and she's the one who makes my world go round... more than 3 decades and (not) counting!!"

"Even though we don't really celebrate the day, I thought it would be good to celebrate her !! Happy V day, my love Thank you for being you," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manasi is currently seen in the show 'Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai'.

On the other hand, Rohit recently played a pivotal character in the thriller web series 'Karmma Calling'. He portrayed the role of Satyajit Mehra in the show, which stars Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari, and Namrata Sheth as Karma Talwar and Ambika Mehra (daughter of Satyajit).

