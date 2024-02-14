US Senate approves USD95.3B foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel

(MENAFN) In a vote held early Tuesday morning, the US Senate approved a USD95.3 billion foreign aid bill that includes provisions for assistance to Ukraine and Israel. However, the passage of the bill sets the stage for a potential showdown with the House, as Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated that he does not intend to bring the bill to the floor for consideration.



The foreign aid package encompasses billions of dollars allocated to support Ukraine, provide security assistance for Israel, and offer humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Ukraine, among other priorities.



Despite criticism from Speaker Johnson and former President Donald Trump, who voiced opposition to the bill by advocating for the cessation of foreign aid unless provided in the form of loans, the Senate voted in favor of the legislation. The vote tally stood at 70 to 29, with 22 Republicans voting in favor, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.



“History settles every account,” McConnell stated in a declaration after the vote. “And today, on the value of American leadership and strength, history will record that the Senate did not blink.”



According to the Senate Appropriations Committee, the bill encompasses various allocations, including USD60 billion designated to bolster Ukraine's efforts in confronting Russia, USD14.1 billion allocated for security assistance to Israel, and USD9.2 billion earmarked for humanitarian aid. Additionally, the bill includes USD4.8 billion to support regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region, along with several other policy provisions aimed at addressing key international priorities.`````

