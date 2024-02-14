Kuwait Oil Price Up 85 Cents To USD 82.14 - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 85 cents to reach USD 82.14 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to USD 81.29 on Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went down 19 cents to USD 82 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell by eight cents to USD 76.92. (end) tm

