Designnbuy Launches Designo V1.8

DesignNBuy, a trailblazer in web to print solutions, announces the groundbreaking release of DesignO V1.8. This latest iteration redefines the customer experience with its focus on post-sales personalization, seamless DesignRiver integration, and powerful design tools, empowering businesses to capture more orders, streamline workflows, and unlock greater creative potential.



Sell Smarter, Personalize Later:

?Capture orders seamlessly even without immediate artwork. Let admins or customers personalize later through a flexible design editor or file upload option. This innovative approach skyrockets conversion rates by 25% and boosts average order value by 10%.

?Empower customers with a personalized editor link for convenient product personalization at their own pace.

?Expand your reach by easily selling on popular marketplaces like Ebay, Etsy, and Amazon.



Effortless Post-Sales Artwork Editing:

?Mistakes happen, fixes are a breeze. The new post-sales artwork editing feature allows both you and your customers to update artwork directly after placing an order.

?Ensure a smooth workflow with the ability to make minor tweaks or complete overhauls using the same familiar design editor.



Creative Flare with DesignRiver Integration:

?Revolutionize design sourcing. Say goodbye to cumbersome CSV uploads and embrace the intuitive DesignRiver library.

?Effortlessly import a wealth of stunning resources ï¿1⁄2 templates, cliparts, backgrounds, layouts ï¿1⁄2 with just a few clicks.

?Boost customer satisfaction by 60% with a wider range of design options and accelerate order processing.

?Navigate an organized, user-friendly interface for quick discovery of perfect design elements.

?Enjoy unmatched flexibility: import multiple resources for large projects or grab individual elements for specific needs.



Design Like a Pro with InDesign Integration:

?Break free from design limitations. DesignO V1.8 seamlessly integrates with Adobe InDesign, the industry standard for graphic design.

?Create professional designs in InDesign and effortlessly import them as templates into DesignO.

?Offer high-quality, professional printing services that set you apart from the competition.



But that's not all! DesignO V1.8 boasts a treasure trove of additional features:

?Enhanced user interface for a more intuitive and enjoyable design experience.

?Expanded product customization options for unleashing greater creative control.

?Streamlined order management for increased efficiency and productivity.



Upgrade to DesignO V1.8 today and unlock the future of web-to-print!



About DesignNBuy:

DesignNBuy empowers businesses of all sizes to offer high-quality, customized printed products through its cutting-edge web-to-print solutions. With a relentless focus on innovation and user-friendliness, DesignNBuy helps businesses streamline operations, boost sales, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.



