Hezbollah Leader Vows To Continue Attacks On Israel Until Gaza War Ends

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Feb 14 (IANS) Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said that the Lebanese armed group will not stop its attacks in border regions with Israel until the latter's war on Gaza ends.

Nasrallah in a speech to commemorate Hezbollah fighters broadcasted by local TV channel al-Manar on Tuesday said that the group will "not stop the border offensive before the end of the Zionist war on Gaza", Xinhua news agency reported.

Nasrallah noted that the group's military front in southern Lebanon is aimed at weakening the Israeli enemy until it is convinced that it must stop its aggression in Gaza.

"This front will only stop when the aggression against Gaza stops within an agreement with the Palestinian resistance," he said.

Nasrallah added that Hezbollah also has a national duty to protect Lebanon from "Israeli aggression," and would continue to fight back if Israel's attacks go on.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since October 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 271 people on the Lebanese side, including 190 Hezbollah members and 44 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

