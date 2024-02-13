India Moves Forward With Second Round Of PLI Scheme For Advanced Chemistry Cells

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 13 (KNN)

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) of India achieved a significant milestone in its renewable energy agenda with the successful convening of a pre-bid meeting at IFCI Limited in New Delhi.

The meeting, held on Monday, laid the groundwork for the second round under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC), aiming for a cumulative 10 GWh PLI ACC capacity.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from industry stakeholders and government organisations, including NITI Aayog, M/o Power, MNRE, and industry association IESA, indicating robust support for advancing India's capabilities in ACC manufacturing.

The pre-bid meeting was a crucial step in preparation for the upcoming global tender seeking bids for establishing giga-scale ACC manufacturing facilities, totalling 10 GWh capacity.

The PLI ACC Scheme, an ambitious initiative by the Indian government, seeks to promote the manufacturing of technology-agnostic ACCs domestically, in line with its commitment to fostering innovation and self-reliance in the renewable energy sector.

During the meeting, the Ministry presented a detailed overview of the scope and objectives of the global tender for 10 GWh ACC capacity.

Clarifications on technical specifications, eligibility criteria, and the evaluation process were provided, with the last date for receiving queries from bidders set for March 4, 2024.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, emphasised the significance of the occasion, recognising it as a crucial milestone in the tendering process.

He underscored the PLI ACC scheme's role in propelling India towards global leadership in sustainable energy technologies, reiterating the government's commitment to fostering an enabling environment for both domestic and international stakeholders.

This commitment aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and developed India (Viksit Bharat).

The tender documents have been available since January 24, 2024, with the bid due date set for April 22, 2024.

Bids will be opened on April 23, 2024, following an online transparent two-stage mechanism under the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) framework through the CPP Portal.

This approach ensures fairness, transparency, and efficiency in bidder selection, attracting top global talent to contribute to India's ACC manufacturing landscape.

India's strides towards renewable energy self-sufficiency continue, promising a greener and more sustainable future for the nation and the world.

