CRISPR Therapeutics Announces $280 Million Registered Direct Offering

- Well positioned to execute on our on-going clinical trials in oncology, cardiovascular and diabetes, and further accelerate our auto-immune and in vivo gene writing programs -

- Further strengthens balance sheet with pro forma cash position >$2.1 billion -

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it has entered into an investment agreement for the sale of approximately $280 million of its common shares (the“Shares”) to a select group of institutional investors in a registered direct offering, at a price per share of $71.50, representing a premium of greater than 10% to CRISPR Therapeutics' 30-day volume-weighted average price. The financing is expected to close on or about February 27, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



The financing is being led by EcoR1 Capital and SR One with participation from existing investors and a leading healthcare specialist investor.

“We are pleased with the quality of the new and existing long-term investors as we accelerate our programs and expand our pipeline with the goal of delivering paradigm-shifting gene editing therapies to patients,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of CRISPR Therapeutics.“We are well positioned to execute on our on-going clinical trials in oncology, cardiovascular and diabetes, and further accelerate our auto-immune and in vivo gene writing programs, setting up a catalyst-rich 12-18 months for the company. This financing bolsters our already strong balance sheet, provides the opportunity for additional value creation, and gives us the flexibility to reach sustainability without requiring additional capital.”

The Shares were offered pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on July 29, 2021 (File No. 333-258274). A final prospectus supplement containing additional information relating to the offering, will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Since its inception over a decade ago, CRISPR Therapeutics has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of gene editing, to a company with a diverse portfolio of product candidates across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, cardiovascular and rare diseases. The Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR science has revolutionized biomedical research and represents a powerful, clinically validated approach with the potential to create a new class of potentially transformative medicines. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. To learn more, visit .

CRISPR Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain a number of“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including the expected closing of the offering. Without limiting the foregoing, the words“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“expects” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although CRISPR Therapeutics believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, existing and prospective investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, are neither promises nor guarantees and not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in CRISPR Therapeutics' most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in any other subsequent filings made by CRISPR Therapeutics with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at . CRISPR Therapeutics disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

