(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Since 2018, Alejandro Gil Fernández steered Cuba's economy, facing uphill battles that ended with his ouster.
"Tarea Ordenamiento" worsened inflation, and economic issues, prompting an unprecedented exodus during his term.
Díaz-Canel's dismissal highlights food crises, industry collapse, an 18.5% fiscal deficit spike, and internal government strains.
María Victoria Gil, his sister and a Cuban TV host, dubbed him "the most hated man in Cuba," highlighting the complexity of his role amidst economic turmoil.
Yet, Díaz-Canel's public commendations hint at intricate political undercurrents.
Gil Fernández's rise was symbolic of a new era, coinciding with Díaz-Canel taking the helm, a generational pivot from the era of Raúl Castro.
Early optimism waned due to policy reversals and external pressures, worsening Cuba's economic hardship despite initial reforms and US ties.
Economist Pavel Vidal points out Gil Fernández's tenure was hamstrung by reform stagnation.
Now, Joaquín Alonso Vázquez inherits an even bleaker scenario.
Despite Mipymes initiatives, Gil Fernández's tenure was marked by ineffective monetary reforms and stopgap solutions, failing to address economic flaws.
Observers note that blaming Gil Fernández alone for Cuba 's economic plight oversimplifies a complex reality shaped by stringent US policies, the pandemic's fallout, and geopolitical strife.
Amid economic reforms, his removal sparks speculation on fresh starts or policy disputes, shedding light on Cuba's economic challenges.
