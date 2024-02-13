               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

A/S Øresund : Information On The State Aid Case


2/13/2024 8:17:19 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today A/S Øresund has received information that the EU Commission has reached a new decision on the matter on state aid concerning the Øresundsbro Consortium. In the coming weeks, A/S Øresund will together with the Ministry of Transport analyze the impact of the new state aid decision and follow-up.

Link to EU commission press release.
Public financing of Øresund (europa)

Please refer to the Ministry of Transport for further comments.

Attachment

  • Commission_closes_State_aid_investigation_into_Danish_and_Swedish_public_financing_of__resund_fixed_rail-road_link

MENAFN13022024004107003653ID1107846091

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search