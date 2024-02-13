A/S Øresund : Information On The State Aid Case

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today A/S Øresund has received information that the EU Commission has reached a new decision on the matter on state aid concerning the Øresundsbro Consortium. In the coming weeks, A/S Øresund will together with the Ministry of Transport analyze the impact of the new state aid decision and follow-up.
Link to EU commission press release.
Public financing of Øresund (europa)
Please refer to the Ministry of Transport for further comments.
Attachment
Commission_closes_State_aid_investigation_into_Danish_and_Swedish_public_financing_of__resund_fixed_rail-road_link
