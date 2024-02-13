Radnet, Inc. Announces Date Of Its Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) , a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).
Investors are invited to listen to RadNet's conference call by dialing 844-826-3035 . International callers can dial 412-317-5195 . There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at /starthere?ei=1657167&tp_key=5b49295358 . An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 10186577 .
About RadNet, Inc .
RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 9,000 employees. For more information, visit
CONTACTS:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2800
