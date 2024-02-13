Demand At Currency Auction Of Azerbaijan's Central Bank Goes Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held the next currency auction, Trend reports, referring to CBA.
According to CBA figures, demand at the auction totaled $151.1
million (up 146.09 percent, or $89.7 million, from the previous
auction), which was fully met.
At the previous currency auction, the demand was $61.4
million.
The weighted average exchange rate after the sale was 1.7 AZN
per USD.
Since the beginning of the year, $788 million has been purchased
through currency auctions. The auction on February 13, 2024, saw a
maximum demand for foreign currency of $151.41 million.
Meanwhile, $3.8 billion was acquired at currency auctions in
2023.
The CBA started conducting foreign exchange auctions through the
unilateral sale of foreign currency on competitive terms in the
middle of January 2017.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107845362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.