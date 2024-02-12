               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sonicwall Honours Treasured Partners, Distributors With Annual Sonicwall Partner Awards


2/12/2024 11:26:22 PM

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2024 - SonicWall acknowledged distinguished partners and distributors for their sustained excellence in protecting customers in an ever-evolving, complex threat landscape with its annual SonicWall Partner Awards. The awards recognise SonicWall partner organisations worldwide that have displayed uncommon excellence on delivering cybersecurity solutions to their customers.

"For the past three decades, SonicWall has owed its success to the dedication of its esteemed partners and distributors," said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk . "We're extraordinarily grateful for our growing community of 17,000 partners and distributors. But above all, we're grateful for the opportunity to honour those SonicWall SecureFirst partners who have exemplified our values and dedicated themselves to delivering world-class SonicWall security to organisations across the globe."

Commenting on the remarkable achievements of the APJ winners, Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales, Asia Pacific Japan at SonicWall said "We are honoured to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our partners and distributors in the Asia Pacific Japan region. Their relentless dedication to delivering top-notch cybersecurity solutions has been instrumental in safeguarding customers amidst a rapidly evolving threat landscape. The annual SonicWall Partner Awards reinforce our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to excellence and securing organisations worldwide."

Partners were nominated in various categories in each region for outstanding performance throughout the past year. For each of the Partner Awards, SonicWall selected from a large pool of nominees one partner per region who demonstrated consistent excellence over the past year. These partners have delivered tremendous performance, comprehensive expertise and unsurpassed service.

SonicWall is pleased to announce the following APJ winners:

Sub-region
Category
Winners
ANZ
Distributor of the Year
Dicker Data Australia
Partner of the Year
Focus Networks
Enterprise Partner of the Year
Hitech Support
Newcomer of the Year
Techbridge Consulting
Partner Hero of the Year
Sean Dendle (CYMAX PTY LTD)
ASEAN
Distributor of the Year
MEC Networks Corporation
Partner of the Year
Titan Systems Integration
Enterprise Partner of the Year
Accent Micro Technologies Inc.
MSP Partner of the Year
Nanyang Tech Pte Ltd
Newcomer of the Year
Xcess Networks (M) Sdn. Bhd
Partner Sales Hero of the Year
Hesdi Triantono (PT Wahana)
GCR
Distributor of the Year
Data World Computer & Communications
Partner of the Year
Shenzhen Secuunion Info-Tech
Enterprise Partner of the Year
IT Check Solutions
Newcomer of the Year
Shenzhen Cydefend Communication Information Technology
Partner Sales Hero of the Year
Cheng Bingsong (Nanjing Yinqiang)
INDIA and SAARC
Distributor of the Year
Redington India Ltd
Partner of the Year
ITCG Technologies LLP
Partner of the Year
Oculin Tech (BD) Limited.
Enterprise Partner of the Year
Network Techlab (I) Pvt Ltd
Newcomer of the Year
Lapsys Infotech Pvt Ltd
Partner Hero of the Year
Miloni Mehta (HT Technologies)
JAPAN
Distributor of the Year
SB C&S Corporation
Partner of the Year
Dell Japan
Newcomer of the Year
DIS Service & Solutions Corp
Partner Sales Hero of the Year
Hideo Doi (Nihon ICS)
KOREA
Distributor of the Year
Secuwide Corp
Partner of the Year
Core IT Co., Ltd.
Newcomer of the Year
SG Nine
Partner Hero of the Year
Jeong Seok-Jo (Secuwide)

SonicWall takes great pride in honouring partners and distributors every year for their special contributions in protecting customers from cyber threats.

To see all the winners, please visit: Partner Awards - SonicWall



Hashtag: #SonicWall
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as the leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization-enterprise, government agencies and SMBs-around the world. For more information, visit or follow us on , , and .

MENAFN12022024003551001712ID1107843967

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search