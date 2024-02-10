The Rajasthan Connection To Abu Dhabi's Hindu Temple

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Excitement is brewing as the inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, Dubai approaches, scheduled for February 14.



Following the monumental Ram temple construction in India, anticipation mounts for the unveiling of this landmark temple in Dubai.

Spanning 27 acres of land, the grand temple's inauguration will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14

Integral to the construction of this grand edifice is Rajasthan's connection, as both the stone and skilled stonecutters hail from the region.



Rajasthan's pink sandstone, sourced from Jaipur, forms the foundation of the temple, crafted with over 25,000 meticulously carved pieces.

The labour force predominantly comprises Rajasthanis residing in Dubai, underscoring the significant contribution of the state's artisans and laborers to this monumental project.

The temple boasts advanced features including heat-resistant nano tiles and heavy glass panels to regulate internal temperatures.

Artisan Kishan Singh, who was part of the construction, expressed pride in his traditional craftsmanship, affirming his satisfaction in contributing to such a remarkable endeavour.

The temple stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of Rajasthan's skilled artisans and labourers, symbolizing the enduring bond between India and the UAE.