Canadian MP Jeremy Patzer Hosting Sindhi Roundtable In Parliament Of Canada

Sindhi RoundTable in Parliament of Canada

- Sufi LaghariWASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sindhi Foundation based in Washington DC welcomes the efforts of Canadian Member of Parliament, Mr. Jeremy Patzer for promoting Sindhi Language. Mr. Jeremy Patzer will host a“Sindhi Roundtable” in the Parliament of Canada on February 27th, the International Mother Language Day, during Parliament session from 11:00am to 1:00pm.Last year MP Mr. Jeremy Patzer sent a message to Sindhi people around the world. This year he will host an event in the Parliament of Canada. Although the International Mother Language Day is celebrated on February 21st each year, but since the Canadian Parliament session will start in the following week, so the Members of Parliament and Sindhi Community scheduled February 27th for having an open discussion to strengthen the relationship of Canada and the Sindhis in Sindh, as well as the diaspora.Language is the foundation and most prominent part of any culture. According to the United Nations,“Every two weeks, a language disappears taking with it an entire cultural and intellectual heritage. At least 43% of the estimated 6000 languages spoken in the world are endangered. Only a few hundred languages have genuinely been given a place in education systems and the public domain, and less than a hundred are used in the digital world”. International Mother Language Day is observed every year to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.In recent times, Sindhi language has also been facing multiple challenges in Sindh and diaspora. Hence, Sindhi Foundation persistently celebrates the International Mother Language Day every year.Other than language promotion, the event scheduled on February 27th at the Canadian Parliament will help build strong relationships between Sindhi and Canadian people.“Time has come that the Canadian Consulate in Karachi and High Commission in Islamabad must recognize Sindhi language and provide services to Sindhis in their own native language”, said Sufi Laghari from Sindhi Foundation.We appreciate Canadian MP Mr. Jeremy Patzer's sincere endeavors for promoting Sindhi language and supporting the Sindhi Diaspora.Background: International Mother Language Day was proclaimed by the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 1999. The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. The UN General Assembly welcomed the proclamation of the day in its resolution of 2002.

