Armenia Conceals Its Crimes In Garabagh By Playing Victim

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan is still discovering the tragedy and bloody traces of Armenian aggression and mostly the crimes committed by the separatist clan in Garabagh. Although Azerbaijan gained the victory and took the control over its occupied territories after the Second Garabagh War and the anti-terrorist measures, there are still a number of humanitarian problems, such as missing Azerbaijani soldiers and civilians from the First Garabagh War, and what is even more terrifying is the emergence of mass graves, deadly mines from underground..

In Asgaran settlement of Khojaly district during the search works, a burial site was discovered where at least 8 human remains were exhumed in a grave discovered near Asgaran fortress.







Armenian news channel, having learned about this burial, demanded a forensic research on the "exhumed remains of bodies". As always, the Armenians found an excuse this time and claimed that the bodies as though belonged to Armenian soldiers.

In 1991, it was claimed that those killed during the so-called "Ring" military operations belonged to Armenians, but the claims were not justified. Because it has been confirmed that similar graves exist not only in Asgaran, but also in Edilli village of Khojavand district and even near Shusha prison.

Also, 1991 cannot be considered as such a distant date. Sufficient facts given by those who witnessed the events of that period leave no reason for doubt.

However, Armenian sources say that without international competent expertise any Azerbaijani information cannot have any legal significance. This is precisely the excuse of the Armenians for the intervention of a third party from the West.

Khayal Bashirov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-based think tank, Center for Political and Legal Studies (SHAM), said in his comments to AZERNEWS that Armenia, which is directly involved in the crimes in Garabagh, always used and is using such excuses and claims to get ahead of Azerbaijan in legal issues.







"Armenia has filed accusations against Azerbaijan in the international court for all the crimes it has committed so far. However, the Second Garabagh War somehow exposed Armenian crimes, and thus everyone witnessed the atrocities committed by them," the think tank head said.

The expert emphasized that Armenians, in addition to human crimes, plundered and looted all underground wealth belonging to the Azerbaijani people and the Azerbaijani state, where they destroyed Azerbaijani tombstones, destroyed religious historical cultural monuments.

"Out of 67 mosques, they destroyed 65, others were used as warehouses for cattle, set up pigsties in the mosques. Further to those, they committed various crimes against our fauna, flora, our rivers, our natural resources, and against our ecology," Bashirov added.

It is worth recalling that several mass graves have been found so far after the liberation of Garabagh and surrounding areas. Considering the fact that 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens went missing during the first Garabagh war, it can be expected that the number of mass graves will increase. The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens notes that 71 children, 267 women and 326 elderly people are among the missing, and Armenia continues to refuse to provide Azerbaijan with information on mass graves of Azerbaijanis from the first Garabagh war.

"I am sure that Armenia is aware of what they have done and admit that it is an Armenian crime. Armenia wants to organize another political show by claiming some so-called event in 1991 today.

Armenia should show the path followed by nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis, rather than demanding to conduct forensic research. Armenia should disclose information about their deaths, about what time they were buried. I believe that these are all excuses for Armenia not take any steps towards signing a peace treaty with us," the political analyst added.