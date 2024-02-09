Armenia Conceals Its Crimes In Garabagh By Playing Victim

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan is still discovering the tragedy and bloody traces of
Armenian aggression and mostly the crimes committed by the
separatist clan in Garabagh. Although Azerbaijan gained the victory
and took the control over its occupied territories after the Second
Garabagh War and the anti-terrorist measures, there are still a
number of humanitarian problems, such as missing Azerbaijani
soldiers and civilians from the First Garabagh War, and what is
even more terrifying is the emergence of mass graves, deadly mines
from underground..
In Asgaran settlement of Khojaly district during the search
works, a burial site was discovered where at least 8 human remains
were exhumed in a grave discovered near Asgaran fortress.
Armenian news channel, having learned about this burial,
demanded a forensic research on the "exhumed remains of bodies". As
always, the Armenians found an excuse this time and claimed that
the bodies as though belonged to Armenian soldiers.
In 1991, it was claimed that those killed during the so-called
"Ring" military operations belonged to Armenians, but the claims
were not justified. Because it has been confirmed that similar
graves exist not only in Asgaran, but also in Edilli village of
Khojavand district and even near Shusha prison.
Also, 1991 cannot be considered as such a distant date.
Sufficient facts given by those who witnessed the events of that
period leave no reason for doubt.
However, Armenian sources say that without international
competent expertise any Azerbaijani information cannot have any
legal significance. This is precisely the excuse of the Armenians
for the intervention of a third party from the West.
Khayal Bashirov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-based think tank,
Center for Political and Legal Studies (SHAM), said in his comments
to AZERNEWS that Armenia, which is directly
involved in the crimes in Garabagh, always used and is using such
excuses and claims to get ahead of Azerbaijan in legal issues.
"Armenia has filed accusations against Azerbaijan in the
international court for all the crimes it has committed so far.
However, the Second Garabagh War somehow exposed Armenian crimes,
and thus everyone witnessed the atrocities committed by them," the
think tank head said.
The expert emphasized that Armenians, in addition to human
crimes, plundered and looted all underground wealth belonging to
the Azerbaijani people and the Azerbaijani state, where they
destroyed Azerbaijani tombstones, destroyed religious historical
cultural monuments.
"Out of 67 mosques, they destroyed 65, others were used as
warehouses for cattle, set up pigsties in the mosques. Further to
those, they committed various crimes against our fauna, flora, our
rivers, our natural resources, and against our ecology," Bashirov
added.
It is worth recalling that several mass graves have been found
so far after the liberation of Garabagh and surrounding areas.
Considering the fact that 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens went missing
during the first Garabagh war, it can be expected that the number
of mass graves will increase. The Azerbaijani State Commission on
Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens notes that 71
children, 267 women and 326 elderly people are among the missing,
and Armenia continues to refuse to provide Azerbaijan with
information on mass graves of Azerbaijanis from the first Garabagh
war.
"I am sure that Armenia is aware of what they have done and
admit that it is an Armenian crime. Armenia wants to organize
another political show by claiming some so-called event in 1991
today.
Armenia should show the path followed by nearly 4,000
Azerbaijanis, rather than demanding to conduct forensic research.
Armenia should disclose information about their deaths, about what
time they were buried. I believe that these are all excuses for
Armenia not take any steps towards signing a peace treaty with us,"
the political analyst added.
