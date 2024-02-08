Kuwait FM Receives Congratulatory Call On Assuming Post

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Thursday a telephone call from Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan al-Muraikhi, congratulating him on his new post.

Al-Muraikhi wished Al-Yahya every success in his new mission.

He said that he looks forward to working with Al-Yahya to contribute to enhancing deep-rooted brotherly bonds between the two countries and their peoples in a manner that boosts bilateral cooperation and supports the joint Gulf action. (end)

msa









MENAFN08022024000071011013ID1107830708