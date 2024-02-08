Christian Publishing Studio Empowers Children's Book Authors With Comprehensive Editing And Illustration Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A leading Christian Publishing studio offers a variety of editing and illustration services to independent authors

- Rachel PorterCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christian Editing and Design Publishing Studio (CED) has become a leader in Christian children's book publication since their launch in 2009. CED collaborates closely with authors to transform their storybook visions into vibrant illustrations that resonate with young readers. With a vision and mission founded on dependability, integrity, and excellence, CED provides Christian authors the support required to bring a concept to life.CED boasts an extensive network of editors, illustrators, and formatters who are all devoted in their walk as Christians.Kim Merritt, a finalist for the American Writing Awards, has written a handful of titles and assisted in the illustration of even more for a collection of reputable authors. Merritt sets the bar for independent children's book authors to achieve their literary dreams with CED.CEO of CED and veteran educator Rachel Porter believes in equipping authors with professional and Christ-centered teams to publish their book projects.“Our team is what makes CED unique. Christian editors and illustrators are not easy to find-especially when an author's work is rooted in the Gospel. Having an editor who has a relationship with Jesus makes the process of publishing a children's book enjoyable and gives the author a sense of accomplishment and pride.”CED recently supported author and Southern Gospel songwriter Dixie Phillips in the publication of her children's book Little Feet: Year Long Devotionals for Kids. Like all authors who work with CED, Phillips selected the services she needed based on her budget and the scale of her Project.CED is different from most publishing studios because along with offering authors editing and formatting packages, they give authors the option to select the services that they need.“We operate as an a la carte publishing studio,” explains Porter.“Authors can pick and choose the services they need based on our recommendations, the extent of their project, and their budget. No one should feel locked in to paying for publishing services that they don't need.”Porter continues,“Publishing a book can seem like a daunting task. We want to coach authors every step of the way and at their own pace.”Children's titles published with CED include -Gizelle's Silly Soggy Day by Michelle HillAnd Then There Were Five by Crystal AndersonMeet Mr. Caleb by Marjorie WingertA Prayer from the Heart by Tammy Fernandoand many more.Along with children's books, CED has assisted hundreds of independent authors in publishing their work from a variety of genres.CED stands out as a beacon of creativity, committed to supporting Christian authors producing unique and resourceful books for readers of all ages.For more information about children's book services at CED, visit

