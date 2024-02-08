Master Fluid Solutions® Introduces Boron-Free TRIM® E730 Universal Soluble Oil

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

Master Fluid Solutions® is proud to announce the newest emulsion to join its signature line of innovative, industry-leading cutting fluids: TRIM® E730. The high-quality, universal soluble oil provides an extremely low foam, boron-free formula with exceptional machining performance.

“Our new TRIM E730 becomes the latest offering in our industry-leading portfolio of metalworking fluids. Capable of the most demanding high-pressure systems and a wide variety of operations and materials, TRIM E730 is designed to offer European manufacturers simplified fluid maintenance with one fluid to cover many different applications,” explains Justin Geach, Global Director of Marketing.“With E730 now available in Europe, we're ensuring our customers can continue to benefit from an extremely biostable, low foaming, and universal formula that manufacturers in various industry sectors need to meet demand and improve production.”

With its advanced formula, E730 requires minimal maintenance regardless of any challenging, high-pressure fluid management systems. As a universal fluid, it has broad application in various machining and grinding operations and on a diverse array of materials, including cast iron, copper, exotic alloys like Inconel®, and nonferrous and yellow metals. TRIM E730 meets the needs of many industries including aerospace, oil and gas, automotive, and general machining where surface finish and tool life are of particular importance. The stable and predictable performance of TRIM E730 will make it a first choice for high-quality, consistent parts manufacturers that need or request boron-free formulations. In addition, the new coolant is free of chlorine, formaldehyde releasers, nitrites, phenolic compounds, and sulphurised EP additives, making it safe and easy to dispose of without any special handling or equipment.

