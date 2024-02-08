Struggles challenges Tesla’s sales in South Korea

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, the renowned American electric car manufacturer Tesla faced a stark downturn in sales in South Korea, with only one vehicle sold throughout an entire month. This dismal performance was revealed in a report published by Bloomberg, which attributed the slump to a confluence of unfavorable factors impacting demand. Among these challenges were safety apprehensions, cost concerns, and the absence of essential infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, collectively contributing to a significant decrease in consumer interest.



The solitary sale registered in January, specifically of a "Y" sport utility vehicle, marked Tesla's worst month in South Korea since July 2022, when the company failed to secure any sales in the region. Disturbingly, data from the South Korean research firm Carisio underscored a broader decline in electric car sales across various manufacturers, with a staggering drop of approximately 80 percent.



Bloomberg's report shed light on the broader landscape of the South Korean automotive market, where car manufacturers are grappling with dwindling demand for electric vehicles amid rising interest rates and inflation. These economic factors have led to restrained consumer spending, compounded by persistent concerns regarding the safety of electric car batteries and the scarcity of fast-charging infrastructure nationwide.



Despite the challenging sales environment in South Korea, Tesla managed to report a modest uptick in total revenues during the final quarter of 2023. The company disclosed that revenues increased by 3 percent to USD25.17 billion, compared to the USD24.3 billion recorded during the corresponding quarter in 2022. Amidst these headwinds, Tesla's performance underscores the complex dynamics shaping the adoption of electric vehicles in a global market undergoing significant economic and technological transformations.

