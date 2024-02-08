(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Balazs Orban, a chief adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, expressed concerns about the impact of the United States' stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, asserting that it has brought Europe to its knees. Speaking at the launch of his new book, Orban emphasized that the policy of 'bloc-ism,' involving the formation of geopolitical alliances, is not the solution to the current situation. He argued that this approach is not only perilous for Hungary, a European Union and NATO member, but also limits development possibilities and accelerates global processes of change.



Orban highlighted the adverse effects of the European Union's alignment with the United States in imposing sanctions on Russia and supplying arms to Kiev since 2022. The decision to cut off from Russia's energy resources has further impacted the bloc's economy, narrowly avoiding a recession at the end of 2023. Orban contended that the current industrial revolutions, driven by technologies requiring raw materials not readily available in Europe, have left the continent vulnerable.



"The attitude of the United States towards the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has essentially brought Europe to its knees," Orban stated, underscoring the need for a reevaluation of strategic alliances. He pointed out that while Europe faces economic challenges, Russia has successfully diversified its economy and strengthened its ties with China, emerging relatively unscathed.



Orban proposed that Hungary, positioned as a gateway to the European Union and the Balkans, should prioritize boosting its sovereignty to thrive economically in the coming years.



He urged his country to navigate its strategic position effectively, emphasizing the importance of charting an independent course to secure economic success.



As Europe grapples with the consequences of geopolitical decisions, Orban's perspective sheds light on the complexities and potential vulnerabilities resulting from the region's alignment

with United States policies on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The call for Hungary to assert its sovereignty and pursue an independent economic strategy underscores the intricate dynamics at play in the ever-evolving geopolitical landscape.



MENAFN08022024000045015687ID1107825848