Global Trash Bags Market Share, Industry Size Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group's report titled“ Trash Bags Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The global trash bags market size reached US$ 11.3 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.6 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.32% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Trash Bags Industry:

. Environmental Concerns and Sustainability:



The trash bags market is significantly influenced by growing environmental concerns and the global push towards sustainability. Consumers and regulatory bodies are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of waste disposal and the role of trash bags in this process. This awareness has led to a surge in demand for eco-friendly trash bags, including those made from biodegradable and compostable materials. Governments are implementing stringent regulations to reduce plastic waste, encouraging manufacturers to innovate and produce sustainable alternatives. These eco-conscious trends are not just a fad but a reflection of a deeper societal shift towards responsible consumption, influencing purchasing decisions and driving market growth.

. Increasing Urbanization and Waste Generation:



As urban populations grow, the generation of municipal solid waste (MSW) rises correspondingly. This increase in waste production, driven by urbanization and lifestyle changes, directly impacts the demand for trash bags. In urban settings, efficient waste management is crucial for maintaining public health and environmental quality. Consequently, there is a heightened need for durable and reliable trash bags to contain and transport waste securely. The market is responding to this demand with a variety of products, ranging from heavy-duty bags for industrial waste to scented bags for domestic use, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

. Innovation and Product Differentiation:



The trash bags market is experiencing a wave of innovation and product differentiation, which is a key driver of its growth. Manufacturers are focusing on developing trash bags with unique features such as odor control, improved strength, and special sizes to cater to specific needs. For instance, the introduction of drawstring bags, scented bags, and color-coded bags for recycling purposes highlights the industry's response to consumer preferences and needs. This innovation is not only about improving product functionality but also about enhancing user convenience and efficiency in waste management. As a result, the market is witnessing a competitive landscape where brands are differentiating themselves through innovative product offerings.

Leading Companies Operating in the

Global

Trash Bags Industry:



Berry Global Inc.

Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.) (Harwal Group of Companies)

Four Star Plastics

Inteplast Group Corporation

International Plastics Inc.

Luban Packing LLC

Mapco (Pvt) Ltd.

Novolex

NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o.

Poly-America L.P.

Reynolds Consumer Products

The Clorox Company Universal Plastic Bags

Trash Bags Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:





Drawstring Bags

Star Sealed Bags Others

Star sealed bags dominate the market as they are designed to distribute weight evenly, reducing the risk of tears or punctures.

By Material:





High Density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

Bio-Degradable Polyethylene Others

Low density polyethylene holds the largest market share as they can stretch without tearing, making them suitable for holding a variety of waste materials, including heavy or sharp objects.

By Size:



3 to 13 Gallons

13 to 50 Gallons Above 50 Gallons

Based on the size, the market is divided into 3 to 13 gallons, 13 to 50 gallons, and above 50 gallons.



By Distribution Channel:





Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the market as these stores typically offer a wide selection of trash bags, catering to various sizes, types, and brands.

By End User:



Residential

Commercial Industrial

Residential sectors dominate the market as households generate trash on a daily basis, making trash bags an essential item for waste disposal.

By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific leads the market as the region has experienced substantial economic growth, leading to higher disposable incomes.

Trash Bags Market Trends:

There is a growing demand for eco-friendly trash bags made from biodegradable or compostable materials. Consumers and businesses are increasingly concerned about reducing plastic waste, leading to the development and adoption of sustainable alternatives. Besides, trash bag manufacturers are offering a wider variety of sizes, colors, and features to cater to diverse consumer needs. Customization options, such as scented or drawstring bags, are becoming more common. Moreover, trash bags with advanced odor control technologies are gaining popularity. These bags help mitigate unpleasant smells, especially in kitchens and commercial settings.

