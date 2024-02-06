Millennium Systems International Furthers Client Relationships & Industry Learning With Meevo On Tour Networking Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The series of 5 conferences welcomes beauty & wellness leaders to connect with other spa and salon industry professionals and gain valuable business insights.

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Millennium Systems International (MSI), the maker of Meevo spa and salon software , introduced the inaugural Meevo On Tour, an in-person series of beauty and wellness business conferences spanning 5 major U.S. cities in 2024.Meevo On Tour welcomes spa and salon owners and managers to come and learn from some of the industry's best, network with like-minded professionals, and walk away with newfound ideas and inspiration to impart to their businesses. Upcoming conference locations include Fort Lauderdale, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas.“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to engage face-to-face with the amazing salon and spa leaders we wholeheartedly support,” says Sebastian Vos, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Systems International.“One of our utmost goals with Meevo On Tour is to empower, motivate, and share invaluable insights that foster growth and long-term success within the beauty and wellness community. It is truly rewarding to be able to connect with our customers in such a dynamic, personal way and we sincerely hope these events bring tremendous value.”Meevo On Tour was developed to foster deeper relationships with the businesses MSI serves and to provide valuable industry knowledge and cutting-edge software innovation for motivated owners, managers, and all beauty and wellness professionals alike.The conference series kicks off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Tower Club on March 4th with an all-day event full of peer-to-peer networking, interactive sessions covering strategies to maximize profit, create unforgettable guest moments, overcome industry challenges, and more. Registration is currently open and exclusive early bird pricing will be available through February 4th.For more information about Meevo On Tour or to register for an upcoming conference, please visit .ABOUT MEEVO POWERED BY MILLENNIUMMillennium Systems International is the leading business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry and the maker of Meevo. Built on over three decades of insight, innovation, and disruption, Meevo is a true all-in-one solution for sophisticated salons and spas looking to bolster their successes. Meevo grows with you, supporting your goals and vision every step of the way with reliable tools you can count on today and tomorrow. Meevo is HIPAA compliant and user-friendly, with more than 150,000 users logging in daily to help their salon and spa businesses thrive. For more information, visit .

