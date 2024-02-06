Bridgetown, Barbados Credit Union Selects BIO-Key’S Portalguard To Enhance Access To Shared Workstations Including Biometrics

By implementing BIO-key's PortalGuard platform with Identity-Bound Biometric authentication, COB ensures a more robust and reliable defense against unauthorized access to the credit union's systems. Project requirements included meeting or exceeding cybersecurity insurance mandates and providing improved access workflows to support staff productivity. COB also desired a complete solution that could support multiple authentication factors including one-time passwords, biometrics or tokens.

These security and productivity requirements were especially important for shared workstation environments utilized by credit union tellers. PortalGuard's centralized biometrics excel at providing instant support across a multitude of devices without requiring a hardware authentication device such as a phone or token. PortalGuard sets itself apart as a unified IAM platform, providing cutting-edge solutions to a range of use cases and business initiatives with flexibility to support a wide variety of authentication options and factors within an organization.

"BIO-key's PortalGuard and IBB security solutions provide robust security and best-in-class support for shared workstations where other vendor solutions are limited and costly," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key's PortalGuard division. "Credit Unions and other financial institutions are embracing BIO-key's advanced biometric security measures because we can accommodate their unique authentication use cases with secure and cost-effective approaches that protect their systems and data. BIO-key is helping accelerate our customers' ability to execute strategic security initiatives and meet their digital transformation and compliance goals."

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over thirty-five million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

