Express Console Triumphs In Salesforce SE Demo Jam, Declared The Latest Winner

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Two Time Demo Jan Winner - The Express Console - Salesforce App ExchangeLeaping Fox Software's Express Console won the Salesforce SE Demo Jam on Jan 11, impressing with its efficiency in managing Salesforce tasks. Key features include reduced clicks for Opportunity management, an integrated task manager, and high Salesforce SE approval. It's a repeat winner, having also triumphed at the Dreamforce LWC Demo Jam. The Express Console leverages Lightning Web Components for enhanced functionality.

Stamford, CT - In a showcase of innovation, the Express Console from Leaping Fox Software claimed the top spot in the Salesforce SE Demo Jam on January 11, with over 80 Salesforce Solution Engineers voting.

The Demo Jam, a highly anticipated event in the Salesforce community, witnessed the Express Console as the standout performer among a field of contenders. Leaping Fox Software's innovative solution impressed Solution Engineers with streamlined Opportunity and Task Management in the Sales Cloud.

Key Highlights:



50% Fewer Clicks to manage Opportunities through extensive use of pop-ups and shortcuts

An Integrated To-do facility for much easier management of Tasks and Activities Increased Adoption by salespeople is the main goal of the Express Console. The overwhelming support by Salesforce SEs attests to its ground-breaking functionality and ease of use.



The Express Console is also a previous winner of the Dreamforce LWC Demo Jam. It utilizes LWC (Lightning Web Components) to provide functionality not available in standard Salesforce Lightning. Explore these features in "7 Things You've Never Seen Before in Salesforce.” [Link to "7 Things You've Never Seen in Salesforce Before "]

With the Express Console's success in the Demo Jam, the Salesforce community is encouraged to discover the transformative capabilities of this unique solution which can be found at the Salesforce App Exchange .

Stay Connected: Follow the conversation on social media:



#salesforce

#salesforceadoption

#demojam #salesforcelive



For media inquiries, please contact: Larry Hill, Founder, at ... , or (203) 442-6702.

About Leaping Fox Software:

Leaping Fox is a leading innovator in the Salesforce ecosystem, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that elevate user experiences and drive user adoption, expanding the use of Sales Cloud and providing sales management with a richer set of Opportunity data to effectively coach salespeople.



About Salesforce Demo Jam:

The Salesforce Demo Jam is a high-energy, rapid-fire competition where Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) showcase their most innovative and compelling app in a condensed 3-minute demo. Solution Engineers vote for their favorite app, determining the Demo Jam winner.

About Express Console:

The Express Console by Leaping Fox Software is a revolutionary Salesforce app designed to enhance user efficiency and streamline Opportunity and Task Management workflows. With its innovative features, the Express Console is setting new standards for user experience and effectiveness in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Media Contact

Company Name: The Express Console

Contact Person: Larry Hill

Email: Send Email

Phone: (203) 442-6702

Country: United States

Website:

