HTX GALLERIA's MUSAAFER VOTED 1 OF THE MOST 15 ROMANTIC RESTAURANTS IN THE WORLD JUST IN TIME FOR VALENTINE's DAY

Valentine's Dinner Event Image
Chef Mayank Istwal and the Musaafer Team have dreamed up a menu featuring epic tales of the“love Gods & Goddesses” through the ages We are honored to be named amid the top 15 romantic dining destinations alongside such industry luminaries, & the timing couldn't be better for Chef Istwal's Valentine's menu, available 1 night only.”
- Co-Owner Mithu MalikHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An international accolade of consequence has been bestowed upon Houston Galleria“dining palace” Musaafer. Blacklane, an international, award-winning VIP travel company, with hubs in Singapore, Spain, the U.A.E., the U.K., and the U.S. has named Musaafer amongst the most 15 romantic restaurants in the world alongside L'Arpége, Paris, The Michelin-starred Aroma, Rome, Eleven Madison Park, NYC and other global iconic destinations, putting both Chef Mayank Istwal's cuisine at Musaafer firmly on the culinary world stage.
“We are absolutely thrilled and honored to be named amid the top 15 romantic dining destinations alongside such luminaries in the culinary industry” said co-owner Mithu Malik,“and the timing couldn't be better for the debut of Chef Istwal's ultra-romantic, historical and fantasy-based Valentine's menu, available for one night only on February 14th.”
Chef Istwal has crafted a 7-course whimsical, romantic menu based around his“dream state” practice of storytelling, that weaves together such mythological characters and ancient relationships such as Kamadeva, the Hindu god of love and desire, Cupid, Hathor, Eros, Venus, Xochipilli and Norse Goddess Freyja. The event's menu is titled "Kamadeva's Aphrodisiac Odyssey: A Time-Traveling Valentine's Day Feast."
THE MENU – available ONLY on February 14th, 2024
AMUSE LOVE POTION
Watermelon and berry love shots with berry leather
1: Eros' Elixir (Greek)
Kebab
Fig, chickpeas, feta cheese wildflower Honey
2: Cupid's Embrace (Roman)
Coconut
Choice of Fresh Oysters and Rambutan, coconut, curry leaf, chili oil, crunchy sago
3: Freyja's Desire (Norse)
Chaat
Choice of Salmon or beetroot and black chickpeas, c ream fresh, avocado, mango, tamarind, dark chocolate and chili sauce
4: Hathor's Seduction (Egyptian)
Gilafi Seekh
Choice of chicken or Veg, Pomegranate Reduction, dhania roti
5: Kamadeva's Flame (Indian)
Dum Pukt
Choice of lamb shank or Paneer ,veg haleem, kameeri roti
6: Venus' Sweet Surrender (Roman)
Namelaka
Red grapes namelaka, myrtus berry, macerated berry, mirto sabayon, caviar, ruby
7: Xochipilli's Temptation (Aztec)
Bon bon
hukambi and golden milk ganache, almond mole, pompona
THE MENU CONCEPT:
Kamadeva time travelling and finding a connection with the Other ancient culture Mythological love Gods. Kamadeva, the Hindu god of love and desire, can be imaginatively linked to other love and sex gods from different mythologies and cultures, creating a cross-cultural connection of love and passion deities. Here's a creative narrative that links these gods together with the time travelling expedition of Kamadeva. Read the full story here.
ABOUT MUSAAFER:
Musaafer is an eclectic Indian restaurant that transports guests through a multi-layered environment, unlike anything in the city or region, for a celebration of India's vibrant food culture, led by corporate executive chef Mayank Istwal.
“Musaafer” meaning“Traveler”, is an elegant Indian restaurant in the Galleria featuring many different meticulously designed spaces, and whose raison d'être is to serve up exquisite dishes that represent an edible journey across the vastness of the subcontinent. The website features an interactive map for exploring the origins of the cuisine.
Guests are welcomed into an authentic experience that engages all the senses, and showcases a neoteric approach through inventive food presentations and textural enrichment to the traditional dishes from the sub-continent.
Along with elevated cuisine, a gamut of sophisticated drinks are artistically prepared and presented by beverage director Afzal Kaba using a variation of techniques in a unique and stunning bar setting of mixed media interior with every piece imported from India.
Rounding off the whole experience are desserts from the extremely talented pastry chef and his team of artisans.
Mussafer emulates the highest standard of inventive Indian cuisine with a sophisticated twist, opulent design, and impeccable service.
Located at:
5115 Westheimer Rd, (at Sage)
Suite C-3500 (2nd floor) at the north west corner of The Galleria.
Open daily. Reservations recommended.
Monday and Tuesday, 5pm–10pm;
Wednesday and Thursday, 12pm–10pm;
Friday and Saturday, 12pm-11pm;
and Sunday 12pm–10pm. For more information call (713) 242-8087 or
visit the website at .
