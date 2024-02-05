WT Blockchain Technology Company Is About To Launch WTAI, And The Expected Launch Time Is February 19, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly five months of hard work, the R&D Department of WT Blockchain Technology Company, a subsidiary of Trans Global Group Inc. (stock code: TGGI) is about to launch WTAI (Wing Tiger AI), which is expected to be launched on February 19, 2024. The system client is a financial management platform. Global cryptocurrency investors can obtain relatively stable investment returns by placing orders on the WTAI client to purchase financial management. At the same time, the act of purchasing financial management will generate computing power for mining, thereby obtaining the cryptocurrency WTB. This allows customers to enjoy stable investment and financial management while also obtaining the cryptocurrency WTB, which has huge room for appreciation in the future.

The core value of WTAI is the AI quantitative trading system it developed. It uses artificial intelligence robots to analyze data from major exchanges in real time and make trading instructions to ensure the absolute safety of trading principal and the absolute stability of investment returns. The system launched the research and development of the trading module in early September 2023. Through uninterrupted trading, it tested the stability of the transaction, the stability of the take-profit and stop-loss, and the stability of the artificial intelligence robot's learning of the trading strategy. The trading system has been implemented Profitability is stable.

The launch of the WTAI financial management system will not only bring new financial management opportunities to global cryptocurrency users, but will also open a new chapter in the ecology of the WTB chain.

About Trans Global Group Inc.

Trans Global Group Inc. is a U.S. holding company incorporated in Delaware. The Company conducts business through PRC subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Ltd. (“ZXGSZ”), which is a wine distribution and retail sales company based in Guangdong province, China. With the mission to let the world taste Chinese wine, and let the world fall in love with“ZuiXianGui”. Through the offline and online promotion, TGGI hopes to deepen the customers' impression of the brand and promote sales in China and globally. For more information, please visit: .

