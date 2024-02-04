Tea imports in Iran decrease by 62 percent in 10 months

(MENAFN) During the initial ten months of the current Iranian calendar year spanning from March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024, Iran's tea imports encountered a significant downturn, plunging by a substantial 62 percent compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year.



As per data disclosed by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, approximately 33,683 tons of tea, valued at USD185.75 million, were imported from eight different countries, as reported by an Iranian news agency. This notable decrease underscores a substantial shift in Iran's tea import dynamics, indicative of various economic and trade factors influencing the nation's market.



Concurrently, Iran's outbound tea trade also witnessed a notable decline during this period, further accentuating shifts in the country's tea commerce landscape. The data reveals that Iran exported approximately 12,828 tons of tea to 25 different countries, amounting to a total value of about USD15.8 million.



This export figure reflects a stark decrease of 58.1 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The considerable reduction in both import and export figures underscores the evolving dynamics of Iran's tea market, suggesting potential shifts in consumer behavior, trade policies, and economic conditions impacting the nation's tea industry.

