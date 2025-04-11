Over Half A Million Trapped As Road Closures Cripple Life In Kurram District
Protesters said the blockade has left entire communities trapped, with severe shortages of food and fuel and no access to medical treatment, paralyzing daily life across the region.
Addressing the sit-in, social activist Musarrat Bangash and tribal elder Malik Zartaj revealed that due to the absence of medical facilities, more than 600 people-many of them children-have lost their lives so far.
Also Read: Rain, Hail Expected in Several KP Districts Amid Partly Cloudy Weather
The protest leaders vowed to continue the sit-in until the government opens the blocked routes, announces a martyr's package for the victims, and delivers emergency relief to those affected.
Meanwhile, Member of the National Assembly and Parliamentary Leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Engineer Hamid Hussain, expressed disappointment over the continued road closures despite a peace agreement between rival groups. He noted that not only are people deprived of food and medicines, but schools are also shut down due to fuel shortages.
Hussain called on the federal government and international organizations to provide immediate relief to the affected communities, restore road access, and take urgent steps to ensure the safety and security of the region's residents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment