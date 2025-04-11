War Update: 148 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 10, there were 148 clashes on the frontline between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders.

According to Ukrinform, this information comes from a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo , detailing the situation as of 8:00 Friday, April 11.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 106 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements. They used three missiles and dropped 165 guided aerial bombs.

Additionally, the enemy conducted approximately 6,000 shelling attacks - 96 of them using multiple launch rocket systems - and deployed 2,388 kamikaze drones.

Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the following areas: Udy, Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, Petrushivka, Osoiivka, Uhroidy, Mala Rybytsia, Prokhody, Velykyi Prykil in Sumy region, Hrodivka, Sukha Balka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zoria, Stara Mykolaivka, Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Pavlivka, Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery hit 13 clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, two artillery units, and one air defense system.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , five Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near Nova Kruhliakivka, Pishchane, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , Russians attacked 13 times, attempting to advance near Nadiya, Nove, Yampolivka, and toward Torske, Dronivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks. The enemy tried to move towards Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , three clashes occurred near Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk sector , 22 attacks by Russians were recorded near Dyliivka, Druzhba, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 assaults toward Romanivka, Oleksandropil, Serhiivka, Kotliarivka, and near Kalynove, Sribne, Tarasivka, Sukha Balka, Valentynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Bohdanivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukraine's forces repelled three enemy attacks near Bahatyr and Kostiantynopil.

In the Huliaipole sector , three enemy assaults occurred near Pryvilne.

In the Orikhiv sector , no engagements were reported over the past day.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russians conducted two failed attempts to advance.

In the Kursk operational zone, 24 clashes of varying intensity occurred. Additionally, Russian forces launched 45 airstrikes using 62 guided bombs and conducted 372 artillery shellings, including 12 with multiple launch rocket systems.

toon

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of offensive group formations by Russian forces were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to April 11, 2025, amount to approximately 930,210 personnel, including 1,210 over the past day.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine