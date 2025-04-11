Ambassador Brink Stepping Down Due To Disagreements With Trump Administration - FT

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink is stepping down from her role amid escalating political disagreements with President Donald Trump's administration.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Financial Times , citing informed sources.

Brink is a career diplomat who was initially appointed as U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia by Trump during his first term in office.

Later, she was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine by President Joe Biden.

Sources familiar with Brink's decision to resign said she faced growing pressure from senior officials in the Trump administration, who questioned her willingness to support their Ukraine policy.

The State Department has already commented on Brink's resignation.

"Ambassador Brink is stepping down. She's been the ambassador there for three years – that's a long time in a war zone," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the sources, her resignation also came amid a deterioration in working relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, although they emphasize this was not the reason behind her decision.

The White House and the State Department declined to comment on the political differences between the Trump administration and Brink.

The Financial Times was unable to reach Brink for comment.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the U.S. State Department officially confirmed that Ambassador Bridget Brink has completed her diplomatic mission in Kyiv and is returning to the United States.