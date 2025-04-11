Ayushman Bharat Upholds Dignity Of Elderly: PM Modi In Varanasi

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Ayushman Bharat Yojana not only guarantees free medical care for senior citizens but also ensures their dignity and peace of mind.

Addressing a large public gathering in Varanasi, PM Modi shared his experience of distributing Ayushman Vaya Vandana Cards to elderly citizens.

"Just a short while ago, I had the opportunity to hand over Ayushman Vaya Vandana Cards to several elderly citizens here. The expression of satisfaction on their faces was, for me, the greatest success of this scheme," he said.

Highlighting the transformation in healthcare facilities across the region, he said, "The tension around treatment for the elderly is something everyone is aware of. The condition of medical facilities in Purvanchal before the last decade is also well known. Today, the situation is different. My Kashi is becoming a health capital."

"The big hospitals of Delhi and Mumbai have now come close to your homes. This is true development -- when facilities come to people. In the last 10 years, we have not only increased the number of hospitals but also enhanced the dignity of patients. The Ayushman Bharat scheme is no less than a boon for the poor brothers and sisters. This scheme provides not just medical treatment but also trust," he said.

The Prime Minister added that lakhs of people in Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi, in particular, have benefited from the scheme.

"When you gave us your blessings for the third time, we tried to return the favour through our service. It was my guarantee that the elderly would receive free treatment. The Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana is a result of that promise. This scheme is not only about medical care but also about ensuring the dignity of our senior citizens," he said.

"Now, every elderly member of a family above the age of 70, regardless of income, is entitled to free treatment. In Varanasi alone, nearly 50,000 Vaya Vandana cards have already been distributed to the elderly. This number is not just a figure -- it is a testament to the service provided by a servant of the people," PM Modi said.

"Now, don't worry about the money needed for medical treatment. It will now be taken care of by the government," the Prime Minister assured.

PM Modi also praised animal keepers, especially women, of the Purvanchal region for setting an example for others.

He lauded the efforts of Banas Dairy in Varanasi and its contribution to women's empowerment through the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative. He congratulated the dairy workers for the bonuses they received, calling them a "gift" for their hard work.

"Through Banas, many women from Purvanchal have, today, become Lakhpati Didis. This progress is being seen across the country," he said, noting that India is now the largest producer of milk in the world -- a feat he credited to farmers and animal keepers.

"This success belongs to the farmers and animal keepers of the nation. It didn't happen overnight. For the last 10 years, we have been working to uplift the dairy sector -- issuing Kisan Credit Cards, increasing loans, and supporting animal keepers," he said.

PM Modi also mentioned the free vaccination programmes for animals under the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' vision. He stressed the government's aim to unite and strengthen the dairy sector, particularly through the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

"We want to bring animal keepers into the mainstream of development and progress," he stated.

He noted that the number of Gir cows has increased at Banas Dairy and that the dairy now collects milk from nearly one lakh animal keepers in the Purvanchal region.

PM Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency for the 50th time for the inauguration and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 3,880 crore.

He also unveiled and initiated a total of 44 projects aimed at transforming the urban and rural infrastructure in the region. These projects are expected to significantly enhance public amenities, improve connectivity, and modernise essential services for the people of Varanasi.