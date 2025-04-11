Rain, Hail Expected In Several KP Districts Amid Partly Cloudy Weather

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)– The Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next 24 hours, with chances of rain and hailstorms in several areas.

According to the latest advisory, while southern districts of the province are likely to experience warm daytime temperatures, areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, and Orakzai may receive rain accompanied by hail.

Rainfall was recorded in several areas the previous day, including Swat, Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Nowshera, Bajaur, and Khyber. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Cherat at 40mm. Other notable readings included 15mm in Dir, 11mm in Malam Jabba, 10mm in Patan, and 9mm in Kalam.

Also Read: Campaign Launched in South Waziristan with Slogan 'Every Child in School

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature today was 21°C, with the maximum expected to reach 35°C. Cooler conditions prevailed in the upper regions, where Kalam recorded a low of 7°C, Malam Jabba 8°C, and Dir 9°C.