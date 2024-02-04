               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
7 Goddess Saraswati Temples In India


2/4/2024 4:00:25 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Basant Panchami 2024: Goddess Saraswati is the Hindu goddess of knowledge, wisdom, music, arts, and learning. Temples dedicated to Goddess Saraswati can be found across India. Here are seven temples associated with Goddess Saraswati.

Saraswati Temple, Basara, Telangana

This Saraswati temple is one of the few in South India, located at Basar, Adilabad, Telangana. On the Godavari River, it is a prominent pilgrimage spot.

Saraswati Temple, Pushkar, Rajasthan

This Saraswati temple is in Pushkar, Rajasthan. Pushkar is a pilgrimage site with a holy lake and several temples.

Saraswati Temple, Koothanur, Tamil Nadu

A prominent Saraswati temple located in Koothanur, Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. According to devotees, visiting this shrine improves learning.

Saraswati Temple, Sringeri, Karnataka

Sharada, a form of Saraswati, is worshipped in Shringeri's Sharadamba Temple. The Goddess of Wisdom is worshipped at one of the town's four primary pilgrimage sites.

Saraswati Temple, Nanded, Maharashtra

The Saraswati Temple in Nanded, Maharashtra, is a pilgrimage place on the Godavari River. Sakkarakottam, where the goddess receives sugar, is part of the temple complex.

Saraswati Temple, Wargal, Telangana

Goddess Saraswati is worshipped in Wargal Saraswati Temple in Siddipet, Telangana. The Aksharaabyasa ritual, which introduces youngsters to letters and learning, is popular there.



The Saraswat Temple in Kavlem, Goa, honours Saraswati. This historic temple is a Saraswat Brahmin religious centre.

