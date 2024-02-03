Addressing Climate Change Through Farmer Field Schools

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) FAO's Efforts with Partners to Address the Challenges of Climate Change through the Implementation of the Farmer Field Schools Approach and Women's Empowerment Initiatives in Central and Southern

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration, with the Ministries of Agriculture, Environment, Water Resources, and other governmental partners, is leading transformative projects in Southern Iraq. These projects ", funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), and by the Canadian government, aim to improve agricultural practices and empower farmers and women to drive positive change.

A key component of these projects is the implementation of Farmer Field Schools, and the Climate Wise Women approaches. To this end, FAO in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, conducted a five-day Training of Facilitators (ToF) workshop in Najaf. brought together 24 participants from the governorates of Najaf, Babel, Wasit, and Diwaniyah.

This initiative aims to encourage farmers to adopt Good Agricultural and Irrigation practices, including Sustainable Land Management and Conservation Agriculture, through the implementation of Farmer Field Schools by trained facilitators on the targeted crops in the governorates.

During the training workshop, specific sessions were dedicated to discussing the importance of women's involvement and its crucial role in achieving goals. Special recognition was given to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for its efforts in promoting women's engagement through initiatives related to food security, nutrition, and rural livelihoods.

The workshop included a field training day in Al-Abasiyah district, with primary focus on demonstrating sustainable agricultural practices, improved irrigation methods, and crop management strategies. The facilitators conducted assessments encompassing crop conditions, irrigation efficiency, pest management, and fertilizer application through the Agro-Ecosystems Analysis tool.

The training workshop was concluded with a closing ceremony attended by, Dr. Mithaq Al-Khafaji, the Technical Deputy of the Ministry of Agriculture, representing HE Dr. Abbas Jabr Al-Mliki, the Minister of Agriculture; FAO Representative in Iraq, Dr. Salah El-Hajj Hassan; Mr. Munim Shahid Hussein, Director of Najaf Agriculture; Dr. Hadi Hashim Al-Yasiri, Director-General of the Horticulture Department; Mr. Munir Ali Karidi, Director-General of the Agricultural Extension Department; Dr. Ayad Al-Bolani, Director- General of the Agricultural Investment Department; and other high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Agriculture.

In his closing remarks Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan expressed that these initiatives go along with agricultural development plans and priorities, promoting sustainable food systems and building resilient communities with an emphasis on empowering women and implementing climate resilience practices.

Dr. Mithaq Al-Khafaji, expressed gratitude to FAO for the valuable training that enhanced facilitators' capabilities in promoting sustainable agricultural and irrigation practices through the Farmer Field School approach, while also empowering rural women communities, representing significant milestones toward achieving our objectives in environmental sustainability.

This initiative aligns with various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

(Source: UN)