US Strikes Middle East, Iraq Warns Of Disastrous Consequences

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The United States launched airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Friday, targeting over 85 facilities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and its affiliated militias. The attack came in retaliation for a strike in Jordan last weekend that killed three American troops, escalating tensions in the already volatile region.

The massive barrage reportedly hit command and control centres, intelligence facilities, weapons storage sites, and other infrastructure belonging to the targeted groups. While the strikes avoided directly hitting Iranian territory or senior Guard leaders, President Joe Biden warned of further action“at times and places of our choosing.”

Iraq Condemns Strikes, Calls for De-escalation

The Iraqi government strongly condemned the US strikes, calling them a violation of sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. Spokesperson Yahya Rasool warned of“disastrous” consequences, urging all parties to de-escalate the situation.

Russia Calls for UN Intervention

Russia also condemned the strikes, accusing the US of inflaming tensions and urging the UN Security Council to address the situation. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed the attacks were a deliberate attempt to draw regional powers into conflict.

Iran Denies Involvement, Promises Response

Iran vehemently denied involvement in the Jordan attack and vowed retaliation for any US strikes targeting its interests. Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated earlier threats, stating,“We will not start a war, but if a country...wants to bully us, the Islamic Republic of Iran will give a strong response.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported at least 23 casualties in Syria, while the Iraqi government acknowledged civilian deaths among the 16 killed in their country.

The US-led strikes and the ensuing reactions from Iraq, Russia, and Iran raise concerns about a wider escalation of conflict in the Middle East. With tensions already high, international diplomacy will be crucial to prevent further violence and instability in the region.