Ukraine Receives New Batch Of Military Aid From Estonia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia delivered another package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes Javelin anti-tank systems, machine guns, firearm ammunition, various equipment, and diving gear.

This was reported by ERR with reference to the Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform saw.

"The Minister of Defense of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur, said on Saturday through the ministry's press service that the next package of aid is already being used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the report reads.

"Recent events in Europe show that the supply of much-needed missiles and other military aid to Ukraine will continue on a large scale, and with this we, together with allies, are sending a clear signal to the Kremlin that we will continue to support Ukraine until victory," Pevkur said.

The next aid package from Estonia in the amount of EUR 80 million, besides Javelin anti-tank missiles, included machine guns, firearm ammunition, various equipment, and diving gear.

The exact amount of the latest aid package and its arrival timeline are not being disclosed for security reasons.

As reported earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said frozen Russian assets should be utilized for the benefit of Ukraine, in particular, for rebuilding infrastructure damaged or destroyed as a result of the Russia's armed aggression.

Illustrative photo (Javelin)