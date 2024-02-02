               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Gov. Whitmer Kicks Off State Tour In Benton Harbor, Focus On Housing Development


2/2/2024 2:01:55 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Annie Kate on ABC57

Just hours after delivering her sixth State of the State Address, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer kicked off a state tour in Benton Harbor, checking out the Emma Jean Hull Flats on Riverview Drive.

Whitmer is pledging to spend $1.4 billion on nearly 10,000 homes in the Mitten State by the end of the year, the largest investment in housing in Michigan history, she said.

