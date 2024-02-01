Prima Kottumee Unveils 'Hot 'N' Spicy' Stars Of 2024 E Calendar

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Prima KottuMee recently unveiled the Hot & Spicy Stars of the 2024 E calendar in a vibrant celebration of youth, talent and the brand's unmistakable 'Hot N Spicy' ethos at the Stadium Road in Galle. The stage was set at the iconic venue on Saturday, the 27th of January 2024, against the picturesque backdrop of the Galle Fort.

The launch showcased thirteen budding artists who emerged through a rigorous selection process and a spirited voting competition, hailed as the faces of the 2024 Prima KottuMee Calendar. International singing sensation and Prima Brand Ambassador Yohani graced the occasion with her incredible talent, in the spirit of encouraging the young stars to realise their fullest potential. Alongside her, Ashanya Premadasa added a musical touch that resonated through the coastal breeze, bringing the perfect blend of Hot N' Spicy fusion.

The Prima KottuMee Calendar, with its legacy of creating opportunities for young and talented individuals, has once again proven its significance as a brand that resonates with the youth. Destined to follow in the footsteps of those who have leveraged this platform as a stepping stone to success in the local entertainment industry, these young talents are now poised to take their place in the limelight of the local entertainment industry.

Commenced in 2010 as a physical calendar, Prima Kottu Mee Calendar was later extended to the digital arena as an online calendar with the advent of social media platforms. By holding the event online, the brand has enabled everyone from all walks of life to take part in the competition with ease. Throughout the years, the Prima KottuMee calendar has been a much looked-forward-to event among the youth of Sri Lanka owing to the lively and vibrant concepts employed. The extension to the field of performing arts in addition to the modelling industry has broadened the scope for more talent to emerge.

May it be singing, dancing or modelling, it's always 'fun thamai' with Prima KottuMee!