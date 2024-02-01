Qatar Scientific Club Signs Mou With Al Asmakh Charity Foundation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Scientific Club (QSC), an affiliate of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Asmakh Charity Foundation - Afif to support Qatari youth of both genders, empower, and qualify them to enter the labour market.

The MoU was signed by the Financial Manager of QSC Sheikh Ali bin Salman Al-Thani and Chairman of Al Asmakh Charity Foundation Ghanem bin Mohammed Al Hamadi.

Marking the occasion, Sheikh Ali bin Salman Al Thani said that among the strategic objectives of the QSE, as a non-profit, private scientific institution concerned with encouraging learning, innovation, and research in the fields of science and technology and seeking to provide a creative and attractive scientific environment that enables young people to learn and innovate.

He said that this is in a way that serves the Qatari community, is to attract and encourage young people to empower them in scientific fields and motivate them to innovate and support their ideas and projects, build systems and procedures to improve institutional capabilities, help them develop their capabilities, and transform their hobbies into professionalism, enabling them to engage in the labor market armed with the required knowledge and science.

Sheikh Ali indicated that the MoU was signed to contribute to disseminating the required scientific knowledge among young people in a systematic manner and in harmony with the needs of the local market, which constitutes an additional effective element in achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In turn, Dr. Ghanem Al Hamadi highlighted that the Al Asmakh Charity Foundation - Afif was and is still working to mobilize motivation and find solutions for young people through a practical crucible that helps them find a permanent source of livelihood.

He indicated that the (Afif) Charity Foundation targets civil society institutions and bodies as well as research and scientific centers to hold and implement programs to empower youth, relieving them of the need for aid, and placing them among its priorities and strategies.

He considered that the MoU would provide free training opportunities, and would constitute a useful tool to empower young people (men and women) and qualify them to enter the labor market.