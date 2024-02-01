DRDO Successfully Launches Green Propulsion System In Orbit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Ministry of Defence on Thursday said that DRDO has successfully launched a Green Propulsion System -- developed under Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme of DRDO -- in orbit functionality on a payload launched by PSLV C-58.

The ministry said that this project -- 1N Class Green Monopropellant thruster for altitude control and orbit keeping of micro satellites -- was sanctioned to a Bengaluru-based start-up Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt Ltd (Development Agency).

It said that the Telemetry Data from PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru has been validated with ground level solution and is found to have exceeded all performance parameters.

The ministry said that this innovative technology has resulted in a non-toxic and environment-friendly propulsion system for low orbit space.

“The system consists of indigenously-developed Propellant, Fill and Drain Valves, Latch Valve, Solenoid Valve, Catalyst Bed, Drive Electronics, etc. It is ideal for space missions with high thrust requirements,” the ministry said.

It said that the complete project has been carried out by the Development Agency under guidance of Project Monitoring and Mentoring Group of DRDO.

“It has demonstrated pulsed mode and steady state firing in vacuum, passivation of residual propellant in outer space, propellant realisation and establishing of filling procedure under the TDF,” the ministry said.

