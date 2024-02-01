BTC Forecast Today - 29/01: Continues To Look Strong Overall

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Bitcoin experienced a significant rally during the trading session on Friday, with the cryptocurrency using the $40,000 level as a foundation for its upward movement.

This development is a positive indicator for investors who are optimistic about Bitcoin's prospects.

Previously, the cryptocurrency appeared to be in a stagnant phase around the $40,000 mark, raising questions about its potential for growth. However, the recent rally suggests a shift in this trend.

The market is currently in a consolidation phase, with the $38,000 to $40,000 range serving as a substantial support zone. On the higher end, Bitcoin faces resistance at the $47,500 level. An important technical development is the cryptocurrency's break above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, which is typically considered a bullish signal . This could imply a continued upward trend, although the market might experience fluctuations within this trajectory Downside Potential...

A critical point to note is the potential downside. If Bitcoin's value falls below the $38,000 mark, it could further decline to around $35,000, which is seen as a floor in the market. This level is not only significant due to its round number but also because it is where the 200-day EMA is nearing. This will attract the attention of a lot of traders out there as it is such a hugely followed indicator.

The overall market trend for Bitcoin has been upward for some time, and this is likely to persist. However, surpassing the $47,500 resistance level could prove challenging. Additionally, the market is expected to remain volatile and unpredictable, especially with the introduction of the Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

The ETF simplifies the process for institutional traders to engage in short selling of Bitcoin. This development suggests that the market's behavior and volatility profile could undergo significant changes this year. It raises the possibility that Bitcoin might start to exhibit trading patterns similar to those of an index or a standard stock. This shift might be disconcerting for long-term Bitcoin enthusiasts, especially considering the increasing influence of Wall Street on the cryptocurrency's trading dynamics.

At the end of the day, while Bitcoin's recent rally signifies a potentially positive trajectory, investors should remain cautious due to the market's inherent volatility and the evolving landscape influenced by institutional trading activities. I think Bitcoin will change overall in the next few years, which unfortunately probably means it will act more like a stock.

Ready to trade Bitcoin in USD ? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you.