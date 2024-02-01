Yermak Meets With Nuland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met in Kyiv with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of European Affairs Chris Smith.

Yermak said in a post on Telegram, that Kyiv "welcomed the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State."

"I was very pleased to have a conversation with my good friend, as well as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of European Affairs Chris Smith," Yermak said.

He added that Nuland announced the provision of missiles to Ukraine, and "this is a good sign."

As reported by Ukrinform, at a briefing in Kyiv on January 31, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with new weapons systems, such as the small-diameter bombs, which are already on their way to the front.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office