Yermak Meets With Nuland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met in Kyiv with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of European Affairs Chris Smith.
Yermak said in a post on Telegram, that Kyiv "welcomed the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State."
"I was very pleased to have a conversation with my good friend, as well as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of European Affairs Chris Smith," Yermak said.
Read also:
Putin to face“surprises” on battlefield this year - Nuland
He added that Nuland announced the provision of missiles to Ukraine, and "this is a good sign."
As reported by Ukrinform, at a briefing in Kyiv on January 31, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with new weapons systems, such as the small-diameter bombs, which are already on their way to the front.
Photo: Ukrainian President's Office
MENAFN01022024000193011044ID1107795130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.