United Nations' Top Leaders Alarmed By UNRWA Funding Freeze

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Los máximos dirigentes de Naciones Unidas, alarmados por la congelación de los fondos de la UNRWA



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

"Withdrawing funds from UNRWA is perilous and would lead to the collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, which would have far-reaching consequences," warned the heads of several UN agencies on Wednesday.

In the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory totally besieged by Israel and in the grip of a major humanitarian crisis, entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed by bombardments that have forced 1.7 million of the 2.4 million inhabitants to flee their homes, according to the UN.