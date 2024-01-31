United Nations' Top Leaders Alarmed By UNRWA Funding Freeze

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Español
(es)
Los máximos dirigentes de Naciones Unidas, alarmados por la congelación de los fondos de la UNRWA
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
"Withdrawing funds from UNRWA is perilous and would lead to the collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, which would have far-reaching consequences," warned the heads of several UN agencies on Wednesday.
In the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory totally besieged by Israel and in the grip of a major humanitarian crisis, entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed by bombardments that have forced 1.7 million of the 2.4 million inhabitants to flee their homes, according to the UN.
MENAFN31012024000210011054ID1107794326
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.