Bosnia, Herzegovina identify 2 additional victims of genocide in garden of house

(MENAFN) Bosnia and Herzegovina made an announcement on Tuesday regarding bone remains discovered in the garden of a house in the city of Brcko. Emza Fazlic, a spokesperson for the Missing Persons Institute, revealed that DNA analysis conducted on the remains, which were found beneath a pool in the garden in September of last year, confirmed that they belonged to two victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.



Brcko, situated 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the town of Srebrenica, holds significance as the location where the remains were unearthed.



The Srebrenica genocide, one of the most tragic events of the Bosnian War, occurred in July 1995 when Bosnian Serb forces attacked Srebrenica despite its designation as a "safe area" by the United Nations.



During this massacre, approximately 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed, even with Dutch peacekeeping troops present in the enclave. The identification of the victims' remains serves as a somber reminder of the atrocities committed during this dark chapter of Bosnian history.



"DNA analysis showed that the bone remains found belonged to two people who disappeared in Srebrenica in 1995. Other bone remains belonging to the skeletons of these people were also found in different places,'' stated Fazlic.



According to Fazlic, these individuals were laid to rest in collective funerals conducted in 2021 and 2022. However, it was noted that some parts of the skeletons were still missing, indicating the challenges and complexities associated with the process of identifying and reuniting victims with their families in the aftermath of the Srebrenica genocide. This underscores the ongoing efforts to provide closure and honor the memory of those who lost their lives during this tragic period in Bosnian history.



