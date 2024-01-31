Ballot Distribution To Electoral Districts In Azerbaijani Liberated Territories Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The distribution
of printed ballot papers for the extraordinary presidential
election scheduled for February 7 to electoral districts in the
Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation has
started, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media
Center.
According to the information, over the following two days, the
distribution will extend to all other electoral districts
throughout the country, bringing the process to its full
completion.
After the distribution of ballot papers to the district election
commissions in accordance with the procedures outlined in the
Electoral Code, they will be transferred from the district election
commissions to the precinct election commissions no later than
three days before the beginning of voting.
Upon the approval of the requirements for the text, form,
number, and production order of ballot papers by CEC within the
stipulated legal terms for the presidential election, the printing
process commenced on January 24, 2024. In accordance with the
Commission's decision, a total of 6,524,203 ballot papers were
printed.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December
19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling
New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.