Driving Open: Exploring The Current Landscape Of The Automotive Fabric Sunroof Market

Automotive Fabric Sunroof Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Trend Analysis Report by Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An automotive fabric sunroof is a type of sunroof typically found in vehicles that have a cloth or fabric top. It is typically a manual, folding sunroof that is opened and closed manually, by pulling a cord or lever. The fabric is typically vinyl coated polyester or other durable material and is designed to withstand the elements. This is the opening on the top of the vehicle to provide fresh air and light, hence allowed the comfortable journey. The original equipment manufacturers (OEM) offers these fabric sunroofs in different size, design and with advanced technologies, depending on the type of the vehicle. The global automotive fabric sunroof market covers fabric sunroof installation in different type of vehicles such as hatchback, sedan, SUV among others. Furthermore, the regional as well as the country-wise demand estimations are provided in the report.

Currently, the market demand for fabric sunroofs is limited due to its limitation such as premature degradation due to weather, risk of theft etc. However, with the ongoing research and developmental activities and innovation, the fabric sunroofs are expected to gain market traction in the coming years.

Growing demand for luxury vehicles and increasing vehicle production are the key factors driving the growth of the automotive fabric sunroof market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of new technologies, such as sensors and automatic operation, in sunroofs is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the technological advancement to reduce product weight and increase product durability is expected to strengthen the market demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing demand for panoramic sunroofs will provide numerous opportunities for growth of the market in the coming years. For instance, in June 2021, Webasto SE announced to start supplying sliding panorama sunroof for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The technical features such as upgradable gesture and voice control system makes it more attractive.

However, high cost of installation and maintenance will restrain the growth of the market. The cost of installation for an automotive fabric sunroof can vary greatly depending on the make and model of the car, the complexity of the installation, and the type of fabric used. Generally speaking, the cost of installation for a fabric sunroof can range from $500 to $1,500. In some cases, the cost may be even higher depending on the complexity of the installation. Additionally, the installation of sunroof, makes the vehicle heavier, which in turn reduce the overall efficiency. Also, these installations are complex hence required automotive mechanics.

Increased Focus on Research & Development

The automotive industry is rapidly evolving and the demand for innovative products is increasing. As a result, automotive fabric sunroof manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on research and development. This includes developing new materials, technologies, and designs that improve the performance, durability, and aesthetics of fabric sunroofs. Manufacturers are also conducting research into the environmental impact of fabric sunroofs and looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprints. Additionally, companies are investing in research that explores the potential for integrating artificial intelligence, sensors, and other technology into fabric sunroofs to make them more intelligent and user-friendly.

Segment Overview :

By Vehicle Type: The automotive fabric sunroof market is divided by vehicle type; hatchback, sedan, SUV among others.

By Vehicle Propulsion: The automotive fabric sunroof market is classified by vehicle propulsion namely; ICE vehicles, electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.

By Vehicle Class: The automotive fabric sunroof market is classified by vehicle class namely; luxury vehicles, mid level vehicles, and entry level vehicles.

By Distribution Channel: The automotive fabric sunroof market is classified by distribution channel namely; OEM and aftermarket.

By Region: The automotive fabric sunroof market is regionally classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. APAC region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in automotive fabric sunroof market during the forecast period, that is attributed to the increasing automotive production and sales. As per The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), region accounted for around 48% share in total motor vehicle sales and 58% of total motor vehicle production in the year 2021. To capture the larger market share, companies are enhancing their geographical presence in the emerging Asian countries like India, Japan, South Korea among others.

For instance, in December 2021, the German sunroof supplier Webasto SE announced to invest around $40 million by 2025 to enhance automotive sunroof production capacity in Indian market. Inline with the plan to enhance its production capacity, company set-up its second sunroof manufacturing plant on Pune, India.

Competitive Analysis :

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the automotive fabric sunroof market, There are some important players in the market such as AGC Inc., BOS Group, Valmet Automotive among others.

Key Market Players

.Magna International Inc

.Yachiyo Industry Co

.CIE Automotive

.Defulai Sunroof

.Johnan Manufacturing Inc.

.Webasto SE

.Automotive Sunroof Company

.Aisin Corporation

.Inteva Products, LLC

.Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

