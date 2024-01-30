Citroen Launches The All-New C3 Aircross Automatique

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Performance-oriented vehicles offering 205 NM of torque (an additional 15NM vs Manual Variant)

Starts at an introductory price of Rs. 12,84,800.

Additional features include Citroen Connect with 40 smart features including Remote Engine Start, and Remote AC preconditioning.

Citroen introduces progressive in-app marketplace for seamless fuel transactions via Citroen Connect

The new C3 Aircross Automatic features a versatile 5/ 5+2 seat configuration with up to 511 liters of luggage volume and best in class second-row knee room.



Available across 58 La Maison Citroen Phygital Showrooms in 53 cities 100% direct Online Buying option through Citroen India website:



Citroen, the renowned French automaker, has unveiled the C3 Aircross Automatic (AT) at an exciting introductory price of Rs. 12,84,800 (ex-showroom), making it the most budget-friendly automatic mid-sized SUV in India. Collaborating closely with local consumers and regional teams, the C3 Aircross SUV Automatic is developed and manufactured in India. Boasting a high-performance torque converter 6-speed AT with a manual gear selector mode, the C3 Aircross SUV AT emerges as India's most accessible and affordable automatic SUV over 4 meters. Enhancing its performance, the automatic variant offers an impressive 205 NM of torque, surpassing the manual variant by an additional 15NM. The C3 Aircross AT SUV boasts an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 17.6 KMPL. The automatic version comes equipped with convenient features such as Remote Engine Start and Remote AC preconditioning.





2024 Citroen C3 Aircross AT: Introductory prices (ex-showroom)

Plus AT 5 Seater Rs. 12,84,800 Max AT 5 Seater Rs. 13,49,800 Max AT 5+2 Seater Rs.

13,84,800





Aditya Jairaj, MD & CEO at Stellantis India, emphasized, "Citroen is committed to meeting the evolving demands of Indian consumers by integrating innovation, performance, value, and unparalleled convenience into our vehicles. The launch of the new C3 Aircross Automatic is a pivotal moment in our India venture, being the first Automatic Transmission on our C-Cubed platform. It brings advanced features, impressive performance, and competitive pricing. We are confident that the C3 Aircross Automatic will appeal to the consumers who are looking for exceptional driving experience along with versatility and comfort."





With a length of 4.3m, the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is tailor-made for Indian families, offering a unique package that combines comfort, space, and practicality. The Citroen tough midsize SUV design stands out with its bold silhouette, muscular front-end, and 200mm high ground clearance, among the best in the segment, conveying confidence and capability. Smartphone-friendly and connected, the C3 Aircross features a 10-inch touchscreen, new 7-inch TFT cluster, and USB charging.





The highlight of the C3 Aircross SUV is the versatility and roominess on the offer with a 5-seat configuration, providing one of the best-in-class second-row knee rooms. The modularity of the 5+2 seat version allows for up to 511 liters of luggage volume.





Agility behind the wheel is guaranteed by tuned steering and suspension for demanding traffic conditions and varying road surfaces, powered by a Citroen turbo engine that is powerful, responsive, and efficient. The distinctive design can be customized with a wide range of decorative or functional accessories and dual-tone roof colors.





In conjunction with this launch, the brand is introducing a new In-app marketplace fueling feature, enabling direct fuel purchases through the app. This feature will initially be available to new owners of the C3 Aircross SUV and will undergo further enhancements through Over the Air (OTA) updates to include existing customers. This feature also works with mirrored experience with Android Auto. This addition underscores the company's commitment to transforming refueling experiences for customers, offering direct access to fueling services through strategic partnerships with India's leading fueling partner IOCL. Within the Citroen App, users receive proactive notifications for low fuel levels, allowing swift payments at affiliated fuel stations upon their arrival. Furthermore, it empowers customers to effortlessly engage in loyalty programs and redeem rewards from participating stations.





Citroen is offering 100% direct Online Buying through its website

. Customers in major Indian cities can order directly from the factory and get doorstep delivery of their vehicle. The New Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is available for retail at 58 La Maison Citroen Phygital showrooms across 53 cities.





