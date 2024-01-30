Accelerating Green Hydrogen Investment: Insights And Pathways Unveiled At World Hydrogen Leaders' MENA Webinar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World Hydrogen MENA 26-29 Feb 2024 Dubai - Press Release - Accelerating Green Hydrogen Investment

Unlocking Green Hydrogen: Financing the Future in the MENA Region - Webinar Key Takeaways

- World Hydrogen LeadersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In preparation for the upcoming 4th Annual World Hydrogen MENA Congress, World Hydrogen Leaders , in partnership with Dii Desert Energy and the MENA Hydrogen Alliance, hosted a game-changing webinar earlier this month, addressing the pressing issue of financing in the MENA region's green hydrogen industry.A panel of senior energy executives tackled critical questions:.Accelerating Growth: With only 10% of global projects reaching FID, what is needed to bring more projects to FID?.Support Ecosystem: Are there any direct or indirect support mechanisms for projects in the MENA region?.Collaborative Power: How can projects, regions and countries provide a coordinated strategy to position themselves ahead of their global competition?The webinar yielded key takeaways that shed light on the path forward for green hydrogen investment and its pivotal role in the region's sustainable energy transition:.Regulatory Framework: Regulatory aspects, both within the region and globally, remain integral to incentivising the demand for green hydrogen. Notably, the introduction of a carbon pricing mechanism could indirectly stimulate investment in green hydrogen projects..Carbon Markets: Acknowledging the role of carbon markets in generating supplementary project revenues is crucial for enhancing tradability and driving green hydrogen investment..Governmental Support: To establish certainty for both lenders and developers, government-backed fixed support mechanisms and guarantees are imperative for green hydrogen project viability..Standardised Certification: The establishment of uniform certification standards, both regionally and internationally, is deemed necessary to provide consistency and reliability in the green hydrogen industry..Cross-Border Collaboration: In order to unlock its full investment potential, the MENA region must prioritise cross-border harmonisation and cooperation..The Role of the UAE: Given its commitment within the region, what lessons can other MENA countries take from the UAE federal strategy?Download and view the full webinar recording here .World Hydrogen Leaders' MENA Webinar has set the stage of green hydrogen investment within the region, charting a course towards a more sustainable, diversified, and collaborative future. As we approach the 4th Annual World Hydrogen MENA Congress, anticipation mounts for the pivotal role the MENA region is poised to play in the global energy transition.Exploring finance and investment prospects in the MENA region? Join us at the 4th Annual World Hydrogen MENA Congress from February 26th to 29th, 2024, in Dubai, where you'll have the opportunity to gain insights from senior leaders during our Finance and Investment as well as plenary track sessions.Here's a glimpse of the engaging panel topics we'll cover:.Financing the Green Transition.Assessing Investor Appetite, What Needs to Change for more Projects to Reach FID?.Attracting Capital: Exploring Investment Opportunities in the MENA Region.Green Hydrogen Ventures: Investor Perspectives on the MENA Market.Assessing Risk for Green Hydrogen ProjectsFeaturing hydrogen experts at the forefront of the green energy transition, including:.Abdulaziz Al Shidhani, General Manager, Hydrom.Wesam Alghamdi, CEO, NEOM Green Hydrogen Company.Dr. Firas Al Abduwani, Director General, Ministry of Energy & Minerals, Oman.Frank Wouters, Chair, Advisory Board, Dii Desert Energy and MENA Hydrogen Alliance, Senior Vice President, Reliance Industries and Co-President, Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Council.Obaid Amrane, Director General, Ithmar Capital.Allan Baker, Managing Director, Global Head of Energy Transition, Société Générale.Shargiil Bashir, EVP & Group Sustainability Director, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).Lina Osman, Regional Head of Sustainable Finance, West, Standard Chartered Bank.Florian Merz, Head of Business Development, Masdar.Florian Ziegler, Principal Portfolio Manager, Energy, North Africa, KfW Development Bank.Dalal Rouissi, Legal Counsel, Project Finance, Proparco.Sonja Butzengeiger-Geyer, Managing Partner, Climate Perspectives GroupDownload the brochure to explore the full agenda, entire speaker line up, explore topics & themes, exhibition floorplan, how to attend, and much more.As the region's longest-standing hydrogen congress, World Hydrogen MENA is on a mission to create the leading deal-making platform, to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen projects, policy and connect international and local stakeholders.Get involved with World Hydrogen MENA and get in touch with the team today!Book your pass before Friday 2 February to benefit from early bird rates, saving up to $800 – and don't forget to bring your team along to cover all 5 content streams, by taking advantage of 3 for 2 offers! Book your pass before Friday 2 February to benefit from early bird rates, saving up to $800 – and don't forget to bring your team along to cover all 5 content streams, by taking advantage of 3 for 2 offers! Book directly here:#WHMENA #WorldHydrogenMENAFor more information about World Hydrogen MENA:Event Dates: 26 – 29 February 2024Event Location: Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAEOrganisers: World Hydrogen Leaders, part of Green Power Global, and the MENA Hydrogen Alliance, part of Dii Desert EnergyData Source: World Hydrogen MENA congress pre-event webinar

