UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Chief Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti Addresses World’s Largest G[P]RC Summit

(MENAFN- Media4pr) (Dubai, United Arab Emirates): Under the esteemed patronage of the Head of UAE’s Cyber Security Council H.E. Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, along with Abu Dhabi Police, and the UAE Banks Federation, the G[P]RC Summit, concluded today in Dubai. The specialised event is the world's largest and foremost gathering on governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) seamlessly integrated with performance and strategy.

The Summit, organised by Ejtemaat Events MENA, serves as a pivotal platform for global C-level executives, GRC experts, and industry and academia professionals. The two-day event hosted in two prominent locations in the GCC — Dubai and Riyadh — reaffirms its status as the region's premier GRC platform.

Distinguished speakers include His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government; Michael Rasmussen, a globally renowned GRC Analyst and Pundit, and Tor Inge Vasshus, Founder & CEO of Corporater. The leaders shared profound insights, providing attendees with invaluable perspectives on the strategic road to business resilience and performance.

Strategic Road to Business Resilience and Superior Performance in an AI-powered Future

This year's summit, themed “Strategic Road to Business Resilience and Superior Performance in an AI-powered Future,” transcends the conventional conference experience. It functions as a dynamic forum uniting thought leaders, industry experts, and decision-makers to delve into the intricacies of navigating future business strategy, resilience and performance which will be greatly influenced and powered by Artificial Intelligence. The summit serves as a melting pot of ideas, fostering an environment where innovation, collaboration, and strategic thinking converge to shape the future of GRC practices.

Backed by key UAE government and private sector entities, the G[P]RC Summit not only underscores its regional significance but also deepens its commitment to aligning with government priorities and best practices. The involvement of these entities signifies the importance placed on strengthening governance, risk management, and compliance frameworks in the ever-evolving landscape of the Middle East.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE Government, said: “The G[P]RC Summit is not only a global gathering of experts, but it is also a specialised platform to shape the future of governance for the public and private sectors.”

With more than 300 C-level executives from around the world, the surge in interest, particularly from the government sector, highlights the growing recognition of the G[P]RC Summit as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Michael Rasmussen, a world-renowned GRC analyst, emphasized the need for an integrated approach to GRC, stating: "Too often, companies approach Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) backwards, where compliance focuses more on the regulator audits rather than a truly integrated way of managing the business. GRC should be about performance, objectives, strategy, and processes in which risk and compliance are managed in this context. To deliver on this requires full awareness and integration of GRC into the business and its processes. That is what makes the G[P]RC Summit excellent, it provides the right perspective and education to attendees on a proper approach to GRC."

The G[P]RC Summit caters to a diverse audience, including industry professionals in the fields of governance, risk, and compliance, government officials and policymakers, C-level executives and decision-makers, as well as AI and technology enthusiasts.

“I value very much to be a part of this global summit. The speakers are leaders in their fields, and the seniority of the attendees is great.” Tor Inge Vasshus, Founder & CEO, Corporater - summit’s host sponsor.

GRC Professional Certification Workshop

A major highlight of the summit is the OCEG GRC Professional Certification Workshop. It offered attendees the opportunity to enhance their expertise and earn professional certification in the GRC domain. It further solidifies the G[P]RC Summit's commitment to fostering excellence and proficiency in GRC practices.





MENAFN30012024005333014367ID1107785603