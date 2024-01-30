'Volunteering At Asian Cup Is Experience Of A Lifetime'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For Qatari volunteer Fatima Al Shammari, volunteering at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 is an opportunity to give back to her country.

Al Shammari is a health and safety volunteer at Khalifa International Stadium, where she leads a team of volunteers as part of efforts to keep spectators safe on match days.

“Volunteering is an important part of our culture. It allows me to make a difference and give back to society. I feel proud being playing a role in Qatar's successes in hosting major sporting events. Knowing that I contribute to fans having a safe and wonderful experience on match days is something really special,” said Al Shammari.

With the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 heading into its final rounds, the tournament's 6,000 volunteers are playing a key role in ensuring a smooth fan experience at the stadiums. Volunteers are supporting across 20 functional areas, ranging from spectator services to mobility.

“The Asian Cup has been an incredible experience. Volunteering is a wonderful experience that I recommend to anyone. As a result of volunteering, I have been able to meet new people and work with other volunteers from different backgrounds.” she added. The volunteer programme includes volunteers from 107 nationalities, with ages ranging from 18 to 72 years. Majority of them have been part of prestigious sporting events held in the past and are utilising their rich experiences to support this tournament.

Wissam Tamim is a Lebanese volunteer and a team leader with spectator services. For her, volunteering has been a life changing experience:“Being an Asian Cup volunteer is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for anyone. I was lucky enough to be a volunteer at the World Cup, and now I am reliving that amazing experience all over again.”

“Volunteering is a rewarding experience. It has taught me to be patient and flexible when working with individuals from diverse backgrounds. I love my work, and I want to make sure fans are having a wonderful experience on match days. Seeing fans happy makes me happy.”

Qatar is hosting the AFC Asian Cup for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011. Twenty-four of the continent's best teams will compete for the continent's most prestigious football title. A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums, with the final set for February 10.